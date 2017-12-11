Man found guilty of killing Sierra LaMar to be sentenced Tuesday

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The man who was found guilty of killing of Sierra LaMar will be sentenced on Tuesday.

The jury convicted Antolin Garcia-Torres, 26, of first-degree murder in May after 8 hours of deliberation. He was also found guilty of the attempted kidnappings of three women in 2009.

LaMar, 15, disappeared on her way to school back on Mar. 2012 in Morgan Hill.

The sentencing was supposed to take place in September but was delayed because the court mulled over a challenge from the defense to remove Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Vanessa Zecher from the case.

The defense claimed a conflict existed between that judge and the case’s lead investigator. But the request was denied.

A jury had sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

LaMar’s body has never been found.

