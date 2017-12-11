MAP: Southern California wildfires now larger than New York City and Boston combined

In this photo provided by the Ventura County Fire Department, a firefighter works to put out a blaze early Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Santa Paula, Calif. Authorities said the file broke out Monday and grew wildly in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn’t burned in decades. (Ryan Cullom/Ventura County Fire Department via AP)

Seen from Carpinteria, Calif., smoke from a wildfire billows over Ventura, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A man watches as a wildfire burns in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

An apartment complex burns as a wildfire rages in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: A home is destroyed by brush fire as Santa Ana winds help propel the flames to move quickly through the landscape on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Hawaiian Gardens apartment complex on fire as brush fires move quickly with Santa Ana winds on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Firefighters work to put out flames after it has engulfed a home on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: A man waters the front of a building and takes a picture of a flame getting closer to homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Remnants of a burned down a home as a brush fire continues to threaten other homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Firefighters monitor a fire to avoid it from spreading onto the next door home, on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Firefighters work to control the western side of Grant Park as brushfire engulf most of the vegetation on the hill, on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Brandon Baker, center and Prescott McKenzie, right, take cover from the flying embers during a brush fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Firefighters work to control the western side of Grant Park as brushfire engulf most of the vegetation on the hill, on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Remnants of a burned down a home as a brush fire continues to threaten other homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: John Bain and Brandon Baker take cover from the embers as they try to help stop a fire from burning a stranger's home on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Al Galileo helps water down a backyard of a stranger's home as brush fire encroaches on the property on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: A resident packs up as flames get closer to homes north of on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Firefighters work to put out flames after it has engulfed a home on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Smoke blows out of the burning palm trees as brush fire threaten homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: A couple embraces as they watch the landscape around them burn as brush fire threatens homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Strangers band together to help put out a palm tree on fire and stop it from burning homes as brush fire move to threaten structures on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: A resident struggles to open his car door to evacuate as flames get closer to homes north of on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: John Bain and his friends, all from Camarillo, came to help out as brush fires move quickly burning through residential neighborhoods on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: An apartment complex on Kalorama St is on fire as brush fire continues to threaten structures on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ventura County Fire VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Law enforcement patrol neighborhoods to issue mandatory evacuation orders in residential neighborhoods on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Al Galileo helps water down a backyard of a stranger's home as brush fire encroaches on the property on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Homes stand along the beach as the sun is visible through thick smoke from a wildfire Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. A dramatic new wildfire erupted in Los Angeles early Wednesday as firefighters battled three other destructive blazes across Southern California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A wildfire threatens homes as it burns along the 101 Freeway Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city’s foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A truck drives along the 101 Freeway as a wildfire continues to burn Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city’s foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A car drives along the Pacific Coast Highway as a wildfire continues to burn Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city’s foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Firefighters gather in front of a residential area as a wildfire burns along the 101 Freeway Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city’s foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A wildfire burns along the 101 Freeway Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city’s foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Flames consume a structure as a wildfire burns in Casitas Springs, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Wind-driven fires tore through California communities Tuesday for the second time in two months, leaving hundreds of homes feared lost and uprooting tens of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 05: A firefighter sprays water at the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. Around 45,000 acres have burned in the fire forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying 150 structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 05: Firefighters spray water at the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. Around 45,000 acres have burned in the fire forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying 150 structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SUNLAND, CA - DECEMBER 05: A resident hoses a burning structure during the Creek Fire on December 5, 2017 in Sunland, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SUNLAND, CA - DECEMBER 05: Strong wind blows embers across the smoldering ruins of a house at the Creek Fire on December 5, 2017 in Sunland, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 05: People view the Creek Fire burn on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood on December 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 05: The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood on December 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 07: Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway on December 7, 2017 north of Ventura, California. The firefighters occasionally used a flare device to burn-off brush close to the roadside. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LA CONCHITA, CA - DECEMBER 07: A firefighter walks as a section of the Thomas Fire burns down a bluff toward homes on December 7, 2017 in La Conchita, California. Many evacuation holdouts were forced to flee the small seaside town as the flames approached. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LA CONCHITA, CA - DECEMBER 07: A person bicycles as a section of the Thomas Fire burns on a bluff on December 7, 2017 in La Conchita, California. Many evacuation holdouts were forced to flee the small seaside town as the flames approached. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OJAI, CA - DECEMBER 06: People watch from a roadside as the Thomas Fire burns in the mountains on December 6, 2017 in Ojai, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 07: Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway on December 7, 2017 north of Ventura, California. The firefighters occasionally used a flare device to burn-off brush close to the roadside. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

VENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 07: Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway on December 7, 2017 north of Ventura, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: The wind blows embers from a old fallen and burning oak tree at the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A wreath hangs on the gate of a burned property at the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A freshly-burned forest is seen under the stars at the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A structure burns in the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A house burns in the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: Houses catch fire during the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

BONSALL, CA - DECEMBER 08: A helicopter makes a nighttime water drop over burning houses in the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)