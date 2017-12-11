VIDEO: Oakland city workers suspend strike, will return to work Tuesday

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland city workers will return to work on Tuesday, agreeing to suspend the strike.

The strike will end after 7 days.

About 3,000 workers will be back on the job on Tuesday in Oakland.

Some of the services that will be restored include Head Start, libraries, recreation centers, and parking enforcement.

Here is a statement from the city:

Oakland, CA — Following a productive day of confidential mediation today, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Local 1021 notified the City that it has called off its labor strike. The City and SEIU negotiators made progress on several items concerning working conditions, prompting SEIU, Local 1021 to suspend the strike immediately and resume normal operations tomorrow, Tuesday, December 12, 2017. The parties were unable to reach a comprehensive settlement, but have agreed to additional mediation. All City programs, services, and facilities will re-open to the public tomorrow, Tuesday, December 12 during normal business hours (these may differ by program and service). “It’s been a tough week for Oakland,” said Mayor Libby Schaaf. “I want to thank SEIU’s bargaining team for their commitment to the mediation process, and for bringing workers back to work in service of our community. I want Oaklanders to know how deeply I appreciate their patience during this disruption. We are committed to bringing swift resolution to any outstanding issues and to ensuring that our community receives the services they deserve now and into the future.” City Council committee meetings originally scheduled for tomorrow were cancelled earlier today and will not take place. The City Council’s Rules Committee will confirm the dates of future Council meetings and items to be rescheduled at its next meeting on Thursday, December 14.

Here is a statement from Mayor Libby Schaaf:

Here is the full statement from the union:

City of Oakland Strike of 3,000 Workers Suspend Strike After Seven Days The longest strike in Oakland’s recent memory pauses as mediation begins between City Negotiators and SEIU 1021, and IFPTE 21 Returns to the Bargaining Table Oakland, CA – After today’s first mediation session with City of Oakland negotiators, striking city workers represented by SEIU 1021 and IFPTE 21 announced that they would return to work on Tuesday, December 12th. The unfair labor strike and sympathy strike of municipal workers began last week on December 5th. Felipe Cuevas, a heavy equipment mechanic and SEIU 1021 City of Oakland chapter president went on to describe developments from this morning, “The City Negotiators wasted a lot of time bargaining in bad faith. We met with David Weinberg, the mediator, and we’re moving forward and continuing talks with City Negotiators with his help. While we didn’t settle a contract tonight, City Negotiators have adopted a new tone and demonstrated flexibility and openness to continue negotiations.” “We’re relieved that City Negotiators have indicated that they are willing to finally sit down and talk through the issues,” said IFPTE 21 Member Waliana Dieu, a criminalist for the City of Oakland. “Tomorrow city workers will be back at work.” An announcement on the continuation of the strike will be made at a later date.

