People Behaving Badly: Bad habits didn’t change during Oakland city workers strike

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland city workers strike may be suspended at least for now, but the seven-day strike caused a whole mess around the city.

And Stanley Roberts was out and found that people were pretty much doing almost whatever they wanted.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s