SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radmihch and Darya Folsom talk about the 49ers, Raiders, and sports bras.
Jimmy Garoppolo is 2-0 as a starting quarterback with the 49ers after defeating the Texans on Sunday.
The Raiders, however, did not fare so well.
In a divisional match-up with major play-off implications, Oakland was dominated by Kansas City 26-15.
They are now third in the AFC West at 6-7.
Why are male soccer players wearing sports “bras?”
Darya has the scoop!
