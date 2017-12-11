SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radmihch and Darya Folsom talk about the 49ers, Raiders, and sports bras.

Jimmy Garoppolo is 2-0 as a starting quarterback with the 49ers after defeating the Texans on Sunday.

The Raiders, however, did not fare so well.

In a divisional match-up with major play-off implications, Oakland was dominated by Kansas City 26-15.

They are now third in the AFC West at 6-7.

Why are male soccer players wearing sports “bras?”

Darya has the scoop!

