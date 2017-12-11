(KRON/CNN) — It is never too early to cross things off your bucket list.

A 4-old-boy from Chicago decided to read 100 books over the weekend. The boy’s passion for learning went viral.

And his parents tracked his milestone through Facebook Live

“My name is Caleb, and I read 100 books last night,” Caleb Green said.

Green told his parents he wanted to accomplish that big goal all in one day.

“I was like, a hundred, son?” father Sylus Green said. “That’s a lot of books, so first, I had the gut reaction to talk him down a little bit, but he was like, ‘No, I want to read 100.’

The family scoured their shelves but didn’t have enough, so friends dropped by with more books.

As Caleb started to read out loud, his folks decided to stream it on Facebook Live.

The post got a couple thousand views from people as far away as Florida.

Every time Caleb finished 10 books, he did a dance.

“I like to read and I want to be smart like my sister,” Caleb said.

And now, dad says he’s inspired.

“I learned to just dream bigger, and I am going to try and set unrealistic goals for myself this coming year, and I’m going to just…inspired by Caleb…to not quit on him and just push through it,” Sylus said.

Caleb has big plans for the future.

“I want to be a basketball player,” Caleb said. “When I am 22, I want to be an astronaut, and when I’m 23, I want to be a Ninja Turtle.”