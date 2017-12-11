SAN PABLO (KRON) — A violent shooting on a Bay Area freeway has drivers on-edge on Monday.

More than one shot was fired at only one vehicle, and the driver was not injured, but the nerves of motorists have taken another hit along that problematic stretch of freeway.

It has happened again–another East Bay freeway shooting on Interstate 80.

“Terrible, terrible, terrible,” Motorist Billi Murray said.

California Highway Patrol investigators say the shooting happened Sunday at around 1 p.m. near the El Portal exit in San Pablo.

A woman was driving eastbound in a Volkswagen sedan when multiple shots were fired, shattering her back window and right side mirror.

Investigators also found a pair of bullet holes in the truck of the vehicle and the left rear door. Miraculously, the driver was not injured.

The incident has rattled nerves of motorists in the area.

“And I am very concerned about my parents’ well-being,” Murray said.

“It’s really scary,” Adria MacDonald added. “As a Lyft driver, I am on those highways all of the time, and I would hope that someone is doing something about protecting us.”

CHP investigators have no suspect information and no description of any suspect vehicle.

But as the freeway shooting investigation continues, the San Pablo Police Department’s robust surveillance camera network may be useful.

“Right now in the City of San Pablo, we have 140 surveillance cameras,” San Pablo Police Commander Brian Bubar said. “That includes 16 automatic license plate readers. We have also posted three cameras that shows a portion of our freeway between El Portal and San Pablo Dam Road.”

If you have any information on the freeway shooting, the CHP wants to hear from you.

