VIDEO: Oakland city workers, officials to begin mediation as strike enters 7th day

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland city workers and city officials have agreed to bring in a mediator Monday to help end the strike that is continuing into a second week.

He says be prepared for another day of limited city services in Oakland, as city workers are striking for a seventh straight day.

However, there is potential for progress to be made now that both sides have agreed to meet with a mediator in hopes of solving the issues that prompted the strike.

After seven months of negotiations with the City of Oakland, thousands of city workers walked off the job last week to protest unfair labor practices.

They represent public works employees, such as enforcement officers, head start instructors, and early education teachers.

Both sides have agreed on the first year of the contract, but the issue lies in the pay promised for the second year.

The union says the strike is more about under-staffing and cost of living concerns than it is about the actual wages.

Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf joined KRON4 in studio on Sunday.

She tells us while she wants to make the workers happy, the city cannot spend money it does not have.

