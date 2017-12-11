Viewer Photos: Send us your kid’s funny Santa pics!

By Published: Updated:

***MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY***

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Children love getting Christmas presents from Santa, but asking for them in person is not everyone’s cup of eggnog.

It is well-documented (thanks to parents with a good sense of humor) that some kids just aren’t fans of sitting on the big-bearded man’s lap.

Despite all the coordination and waiting in long lines, these photo shoots rarely go according to plan.

Some of the pictures coming out this holiday season are absolute gems, and we want to give you the gift of a photo gallery, celebrating these priceless moments.

You can send us your pictures through a Facebook message, or through the Report It feature in your KRON4 Mobile App.

Here’s what we have so far. Enjoy!

Slideshow: Your awesomely bad Santa photos

Our sister station WKRG started the timely trend. Here are some more examples from their page.

Slideshow: Your Bad Santa Photos

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s