Viewer Photos: Send us your kid’s funny Santa pics!

***MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY***

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Children love getting Christmas presents from Santa, but asking for them in person is not everyone’s cup of eggnog.

It is well-documented (thanks to parents with a good sense of humor) that some kids just aren’t fans of sitting on the big-bearded man’s lap.

Despite all the coordination and waiting in long lines, these photo shoots rarely go according to plan.

Some of the pictures coming out this holiday season are absolute gems, and we want to give you the gift of a photo gallery, celebrating these priceless moments.

You can send us your pictures through a Facebook message, or through the Report It feature in your KRON4 Mobile App.

Here’s what we have so far. Enjoy!

Slideshow: Your awesomely bad Santa photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery From Nancy Carrillo "Not Fun for Baby" (From Bruce Evans) From Carolynn Ferretti From Terry Clark "Scared of Santa" (From Bobbi Evans) From Sarah Thomas

Our sister station WKRG started the timely trend. Here are some more examples from their page.

Slideshow: Your Bad Santa Photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Source: Chris Best Source: Mary Nettles Source: Chris Best Source: Amy Nonnenmacher Source: Kelly Lynn "When your 14 year old thinks he is too old for Santa....but Santa believes otherwise..." Source: Melinda De Souza “I thought this might be worth sharing. I have a precious picture of my daughter just hating Santa Claus. Thank you. Please enjoy the photo. Her name is Francesca, she is 20 months.” From Maggie Leverett- "From our time stationed on Okinawa,Japan." Source: Patsy Bekurs Source: Andrea Landrum Source: Morgan Woodard Source: Blair Bullen Source: Michael Wood

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES