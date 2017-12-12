49ers’ York remembers San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee as ‘wonderful man, tremendous leader’

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: San Francisco, California Mayor Edwin Lee speaks during a press conference after attending New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's Mayor's summit on immigration reform on December 8, 2014 in New York City. The summit focused on how cities can best utilize President Obama's executive action on immigration reform. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Jed York, the owner of the 49ers, released a statement Tuesday following the passing of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

He collapsed while shopping in a Safeway in the Ingleside neighborhood, sources tell KRON4’s Will Tran.

Mayor Lee died from a heart attack early Tuesday morning at the age of 65, according to city officials.

Here is a statement from the York family:

“The citizens of San Francisco and the greater Bay Area have lost a wonderful man and a tremendous leader with the passing of Mayor Lee. Our hearts go out to Anita, Tania, Brianna and his entire family. Ed was a friend that we came to admire deeply for his compassion for others and his tireless work to effect positive change in both his city and throughout society.”

