SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Jed York, the owner of the 49ers, released a statement Tuesday following the passing of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

He collapsed while shopping in a Safeway in the Ingleside neighborhood, sources tell KRON4’s Will Tran.

Mayor Lee died from a heart attack early Tuesday morning at the age of 65, according to city officials.

Here is a statement from the York family:

“The citizens of San Francisco and the greater Bay Area have lost a wonderful man and a tremendous leader with the passing of Mayor Lee. Our hearts go out to Anita, Tania, Brianna and his entire family. Ed was a friend that we came to admire deeply for his compassion for others and his tireless work to effect positive change in both his city and throughout society.”

