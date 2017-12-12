SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Jed York, the owner of the 49ers, released a statement Tuesday following the passing of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.
He collapsed while shopping in a Safeway in the Ingleside neighborhood, sources tell KRON4’s Will Tran.
Mayor Lee died from a heart attack early Tuesday morning at the age of 65, according to city officials.
Here is a statement from the York family:
“The citizens of San Francisco and the greater Bay Area have lost a wonderful man and a tremendous leader with the passing of Mayor Lee. Our hearts go out to Anita, Tania, Brianna and his entire family. Ed was a friend that we came to admire deeply for his compassion for others and his tireless work to effect positive change in both his city and throughout society.”
