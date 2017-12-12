Church volunteer accused of having sexual relationship with minor

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher in Leander Independent School District was arrested on charges of having an improper relationship with a male high school student at a church where she volunteered.

At the end of October, the Williamson County Sheriff began investigating an alleged sexual assault and improper relationship involving Cedar Park Middle School’s sixth-grade teacher Nicole Marie Faires Andrews. She was arrested Dec. 12 after authorities said she had an ongoing relationship with a minor she met at the Church at Canyon Creek, where she was a volunteer youth administrator.

Records show Andrews, 31, started teaching English/Language Arts at Cedar Park Middle School in August of 2015. The district said she resigned on Nov. 6, 2017.

In a letter sent home to parents and students at Cedar Park Middle School, Principal Sandra Stewart said they were notified of Andrews’ possible relationship with a high school student on Oct. 25. She was placed on administrative leave the same day pending an investigation by law enforcement. The district said the encounters never took place at a Leander ISD function or facility.

The church has said it will not comment to the media but is emailing its members to inform them about the situation.

She has been charged with sexual assault of a child, which is a second-degree felony.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES