Flyers paid $1.2 billion in baggage fees last quarter

(KRON/CNN) — Airlines are making a ton of money off baggage fees–$1.2 billion to be exact.

That’s how much was collected from July to September, according to the Department of Transportation.

The fees are up about 10 percent from the same period last year.

The news comes come days after the Department of Transportation announced it was scrapping an Obama-era proposal that would have required airlines to disclose fees for checked and carry-on bags at the start of a ticket purchase.

