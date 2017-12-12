Former A’s slugger Jose Canseco tweets ‘it was kind of a turn-on’ to be molested by women

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former Oakland Athletics slugger Jose Canseco is under fire on Tuesday for his tweets about women.

Canseco said on Twitter in part, “it was kind of a turn-on’ to be molested by women.”

The former A’s player immediately got backlash on social media.

Here is the full tweet:

And the Oakland Athletics also issued a statement:

On his Twitter profile, Canseco says, “my dream is to manage one day in the major leagues.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s