SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former Oakland Athletics slugger Jose Canseco is under fire on Tuesday for his tweets about women.

Canseco said on Twitter in part, “it was kind of a turn-on’ to be molested by women.”

The former A’s player immediately got backlash on social media.

Here is the full tweet:

Well I mean I’ve been beaten by women taken advantage of by women and molested by women I never complain but it was kind of a turn-on — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

And the Oakland Athletics also issued a statement:

A statement from the Oakland A’s. pic.twitter.com/TREZpby3nU — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) December 12, 2017

On his Twitter profile, Canseco says, “my dream is to manage one day in the major leagues.”

