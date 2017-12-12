Former San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee’s tweets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Here are former San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee’s last tweets from Monday December 11, 2017:

Today, we introduced legislation to recoup costs from landlords who illegally house people in unsafe dwellings. We need to continue to build safe housing at all income levels. #HousingForAll pic.twitter.com/Z3dx9L2xaC — Mayor Ed Lee (@mayoredlee) December 12, 2017

Divesting from fossil fuels is an important step for #SF as the federal gov’t rolls back environmental policies. @MaliaCohen @AaronPeskin https://t.co/OTiprIwkGx — Mayor Ed Lee (@mayoredlee) December 11, 2017

For #SF to continue to lead the way in #climateaction, we are launching a new pilot program that will make it easier for all our residents & business to recycle ♻️. pic.twitter.com/m2AjsjIuwC — Mayor Ed Lee (@mayoredlee) December 11, 2017

We are continuing to improve & revitalize public housing across #SF to keep longtime residents like Mr. Cochran living in the neighborhoods & communities they call home. pic.twitter.com/WAbW2m3LtR — Mayor Ed Lee (@mayoredlee) December 11, 2017

