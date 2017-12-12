Giants remember San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee as their biggest fan

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Giants released a statement Tuesday morning following the passing of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

Mayor Lee passed away of a heart attack early Tuesday morning at the age of 65 leaving the community shocked and saddened.

The Giants said they are “deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden passing of Mayor Ed Lee.”

They remember him as “a true San Franciscan who devoted his life to serving our great city and to supporting those most in need.”

The team also said, “he was the Giants’ number one fan.”

Full statement from the Giants:

We were deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden passing of Mayor Ed Lee. He was a true San Franciscan who devoted his life to serving our great city and to supporting those most in need. He was the Giants’ number one fan. We are blessed to have shared so many wonderful memories together. He will be dearly missed by everyone in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Lee’s wife Anita, his daughters Brianna and Tania and his entire family during this tragic and difficult time.

We were deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden passing of Mayor Ed Lee. He was a true San Franciscan who devoted his life to serving our great city and to supporting those most in need. He was the Giants' number one fan (con’d) pic.twitter.com/G2a3dHXmzV — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) December 12, 2017

We are blessed to have shared so many wonderful memories together. He will be dearly missed by everyone in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Lee's wife Anita, his daughters Brianna and Tania and his entire family during this tragic and difficult time. — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) December 12, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Lee and his family. We’ve always appreciated your great support and passion. pic.twitter.com/Ioks0ECpt6 — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) December 12, 2017

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee dies at age 65 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: San Francisco, California Mayor Edwin Lee speaks during a press conference after attending New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's Mayor's summit on immigration reform on December 8, 2014 in New York City. The summit focused on how cities can best utilize President Obama's executive action on immigration reform. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 08: San Francisco interim Mayor Ed Lee laughs as he visits Rocketspace, a shared office space for technology and media companies, after he filed paperwork to officially run for mayor on August 8, 2011 in San Francisco, California. Lee formally announced his intentions to run for a full term as mayor after he had promised that he wouldn't run when he was appointed to the office earlier in the year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 20: San Francisco mayor Ed Lee takes cover under a desk as he participates in the "Great California ShakeOut" earthquake drill at William L. Cobb Elementary School on October 20, 2011 in San Francisco, California. An estimated 8 million Californians will take place in the fourth annual Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill which will help educate residents prepare for a major earthquake. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 04: San Francisco mayor Ed Lee looks on as he tours the Cesar Chavez Street Infrastructure Improvement and Streetscape Redesign Project site on November 4, 2011 in San Francisco, California. With less than a week to go before San Francisco's mayoral election, candidates are stumping throughout the city. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 08: San Francisco mayor Ed Lee smiles as he campaigns in Chinatown on November 8, 2011 in San Francisco, California. Candidates for San Francisco mayor are making one last push to encourage people to vote as San Franciscans head to the polls to vote for a new mayor, district attorney and sheriff. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 08: San Francisco mayor Ed Lee looks on as he campaigns in Chinatown on November 8, 2011 in San Francisco, California. Candidates for San Francisco mayor are making one last push to encourage people to vote as San Franciscans head to the polls to vote for a new mayor, district attorney and sheriff. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 23: San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee speaks at an event for the launch of the new Oracle Team USA AC72 racing yacht on April 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. This racing yacht will be used in this year's America Cup Finals, which will be held in San Francisco Bay between September 7-22. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Ed Lee Mayer of San Francisco attends TechCruch Disrupt SF 2013 at San Francisco Design Center on September 9, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 02: San Francisco mayor Ed Lee speaks during a press conference announcing TPC Harding Park as host of the 2015 World Golf Championships Match Play Championship, the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2025 Presidents Cup at City Hall on July 2, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 02: San Francisco mayor Ed Lee looks on during a press conference announcing TPC Harding Park as host of the 2015 World Golf Championships Match Play Championship, the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2025 Presidents Cup at City Hall on July 2, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 02: San Francisco mayor Ed Lee speaks during a press conference announcing TPC Harding Park as host of the 2015 World Golf Championships Match Play Championship, the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2025 Presidents Cup at City Hall on July 2, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 08: San Francisco Mayor Edwin M. Lee speaks onstage during A World of Cities at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 08: San Francisco Mayor Edwin M. Lee speaks onstage during A World of Cities at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 08: San Francisco Mayor Edwin M. Lee speaks onstage during A World of Cities at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 07: Mayor of San Francisco Ed Lee throws out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants MLB game at AT&T Park on June 7, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 07: Mayor of San Francisco Ed Lee speaks to fans before the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants MLB game at AT&T Park on June 7, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

