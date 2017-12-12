Giants remember San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee as their biggest fan

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 31: The Mayor of San Francisco Edwin Lee speaks to the San Francisco Giants fans during the Giants' victory parade and celebration on October 31, 2012 in San Francisco, California. The Giants celebrated their 2012 World Series victory over the Detroit Tigers. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Giants released a statement Tuesday morning following the passing of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

Mayor Lee passed away of a heart attack early Tuesday morning at the age of 65 leaving the community shocked and saddened.

The Giants said they are “deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden passing of Mayor Ed Lee.”

They remember him as “a true San Franciscan who devoted his life to serving our great city and to supporting those most in need.”

The team also said, “he was the Giants’ number one fan.”

Full statement from the Giants:

We were deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden passing of Mayor Ed Lee. He was a true San Franciscan who devoted his life to serving our great city and to supporting those most in need. He was the Giants’ number one fan. We are blessed to have shared so many wonderful memories together. He will be dearly missed by everyone in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Lee’s wife Anita, his daughters Brianna and Tania and his entire family during this tragic and difficult time.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee dies at age 65

