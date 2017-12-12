Hospital: Doctors tried to save Mayor Ed Lee for hours

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/KRON) — A doctor who treated San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee says the mayor arrived at the hospital in critical condition by ambulance shortly after 10:00 p.m. Monday.
Dr. Susan Ehrlich of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital says doctors tried lifesaving measures for several hours but Lee died at 1:11 a.m.
She says an autopsy will determine the cause of death.
No other details will be released now because of the wishes of Lee’s family.
California Senator Scott Wiener was with Lee the day before he died. He says he was “floored” to hear the news, in part because Lee seemed like his normal “jovial” self.
President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, London Breed, is the Acting Mayor of San Francisco.
The next mayor will be elected June 5, 2018.
