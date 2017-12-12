Los Gatos Police: Man arranged to meet minor for sex, had child pornography

By Published:
Shahriyar Reza

LOS GATOS (KRON) — Los Gatos police are looking for more victims after a man was arrested and accused of arranging to meet a minor for sex and possessing child pornography.

Twenty-six-year-old Shahriyar Reza was arrested last week outside his home, just two blocks away from Appleseed Montessori School.

Police say Reza befriended the minor through social media.

He is accused of asking the child for explicit pictures and tried to meet them.

Reza was booked into jail on multiple charges.

Los Gatos police there may be more victims.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s