LOS GATOS (KRON) — Los Gatos police are looking for more victims after a man was arrested and accused of arranging to meet a minor for sex and possessing child pornography.
Twenty-six-year-old Shahriyar Reza was arrested last week outside his home, just two blocks away from Appleseed Montessori School.
Police say Reza befriended the minor through social media.
He is accused of asking the child for explicit pictures and tried to meet them.
Reza was booked into jail on multiple charges.
Los Gatos police there may be more victims.
