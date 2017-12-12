Man injured in San Jose shooting

By Published: Updated:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man was injured after a shooting in San Jose Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 12:52 p.m. in the area of Tully Road and Capitol Expressway, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended.

Further details were not made available by police.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s