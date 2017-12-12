ARKON, Ohio (KRON) – U.S. Marshals are searching a missing pregnant 14-year-old girl believed to be with a wanted fugitive.

Authorities say Annalys Clay is with her cousin, 33-year-old Louis Jakab, who is also the father of her child.

Since Jakab was released from state prison on October 30th, U.S. Marshals say he has been on a crime spree and is wanted by eight different jurisdictions.

His record dates back to 2003. He has served time for manslaughter and among other crimes.

“Louis Jakab is the mother’s first cousin,” said Bill Boldin, a deputy U.S. Marshal. “He is a convicted felon. He’s on parole. And we also believe that he is involved in a physical relationship with the girl. She is known to be pregnant and he is believed to be the father.”

Boldin said the teenager is without needed medication and is in danger.

Police believe the pair were last seen in a 2017 black Audi with an Ohio license plate HED3844.

Jakab is described as being 6 foot 4, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with a shaved head and blue eyes. Clay is 5 foot 4, weighing 125 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-492-6833.

