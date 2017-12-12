President Donald Trump congratulates Democrat Doug Jones on winning Alabama US Senate seat

In this Dec. 10, 2017, photo, Doug Jones speaks during a campaign rally in Birmingham, Ala. Jones, a Democrat who once prosecuted two Ku Klux Klansmen in a deadly church bombing and has now broken the Republican lock grip on Alabama, is the state’s new U.S. senator.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
WASHINGTON (KRON) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Democrat Doug Jones on Monday night on winning the Alabama Senate seat.

This comes after Trump threw his support for Republican Roy Moore.

Trump congratulated Jones on a “hard fought victory.”

Here is the full tweet:

Jones’ victory is being considered a big blow to President Trump.

The United States Senate Republican majority has now shrunk to 51-49.

