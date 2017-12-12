WASHINGTON (KRON) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Democrat Doug Jones on Monday night on winning the Alabama Senate seat.

This comes after Trump threw his support for Republican Roy Moore.

Trump congratulated Jones on a “hard fought victory.”

Here is the full tweet:

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Jones’ victory is being considered a big blow to President Trump.

The United States Senate Republican majority has now shrunk to 51-49.

