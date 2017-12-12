Remembering San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The city of San Francisco is in mourning after the sudden passing of Mayor Ed Lee Tuesday.

Mayor Lee had a heart attack while grocery shopping Monday night at a Safeway in the city’s the Ingleside neighborhood. He died at 1:11 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. He was 65.

The Mayor’s sudden death shocked public officials, who praised the low-key mustachioed mayor who was known more as a former civil rights lawyer and longtime city bureaucrat than as a flashy politician.

Lee was the city’s first Asian-American mayor who was committed to economic equality.

“He fought many tough political battles, but they never dimmed his spirit,” said San Francisco Board of Supervisors President London Breed, who became acting mayor until the 11-member Board of Supervisors elects a new one. “Everyone agrees that our mayor was a good man with a good heart. He believed above all else in building bridges to solve problems.”

Here are statements sent to KRON4 on the passing of Mayor Ed Lee:

Libby Schaaf

“Oakland sends its condolences to Anita, her daughters, and all San Franciscans today. Mayor Ed Lee served his community with passion and humility, broke historic barriers, led with a compassionate heart, and was a valued friend and colleague. He will be missed dearly.”

Gavin Newsom

Acting California Governor and Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement upon the death of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, and ordered flags at the Capitol and on all state buildings throughout California to be flown at half-staff in memorial:

“Jennifer and I are absolutely heartbroken by the news of Mayor Lee’s passing. San Francisco has lost a selfless leader, a dedicated servant to the public, and a tireless bearer of equality’s torch.

“His intellect, unshakable integrity, boundless optimism and contagious love for San Francisco elevated the City to greater heights. He steered San Francisco with an unshakable hand, an indomitable spirit, and a great sense of humor.

“Most of all, we mourn the loss of a dear friend. Our prayers and profound condolences go out to Anita, Brianna, Tania and all of Mayor Lee’s wonderful family, as the entire State of California grieves with them.”

Absolutely heartbroken by Mayor Lee's passing. SF has lost a selfless leader and dedicated public servant whose intellect, integrity, boundless optimism & contagious love elevated our City. Jen and I mourn the loss of a dear friend. Our prayers are with Anita, Brianna and Tania. pic.twitter.com/sNagX55s7F — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 12, 2017

Hillary Clinton

Mayor Ed Lee’s death is a terrible loss for the people of San Francisco. He was a good friend & a vocal advocate for the city he served & loved. My thoughts are with his family. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2017

Dianne Feinstein

“Early this morning I learned of Ed Lee’s death. It’s a very sad day for San Francisco and all of us who knew Ed.

“My thoughts turn to all of Ed’s family, especially Anita, Brianna and Tania. I know what this is like and wish I could give Anita a hug and express my sorrow.

“Ed was an excellent mayor of a great but sometimes challenging city. His equanimity and quiet management style was effective and allowed him to solve problems as they occurred.

“My heart and thoughts are with Ed’s family and friends and the city I love.”

Jackie Speier

“I, along with all San Franciscans, mourn the passing of our beloved Mayor Edwin “Ed” Lee. He was an uncommon mayor with an common touch, he was modest in a business that attracts boasters, he was gentle in a career that awards roughness, and he was a policy expert in everything local in a field where most of his colleagues are generalists. He led the City without histrionics or drama. Mayor Lee was a true American Leader who should be emulated and exalted in his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anita, who has shown so much grace as the First Lady of the City, and his daughters Brianna and Tania. May we all surround them with love and comfort during this traumatic time.”

Kamala Harris

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Mayor Ed Lee. From his earliest days as a fair housing advocate, Ed was a tireless champion for San Franciscans and a public servant who tackled every challenge with modesty, civility, and hard work. As the son of immigrants who became mayor of one of America’s largest cities, Ed broke down barriers and blazed a trail for future generations to follow. And at this inflection moment in our country when some have promoted hatred and division, Mayor Lee has been an outspoken advocate for diversity and inclusion.

“Throughout my career, I was proud to work with Ed as he served in five different city departments under four different mayors. As United States Senator, I partnered with him to protect immigrant communities and advocate for critical infrastructure projects in the Bay Area. No matter the issue, you could count on Mayor Lee to show up—probably in his unassuming Chevy Volt—and fight for his city.

“When he first ran for mayor, Ed campaigned on the message, “Ed Lee Gets It Done.” For 65 remarkable years, he did. My thoughts are with Mayor Lee’s wife, Anita, his daughters, Brianna and Tania, and his family at this difficult time.”

Barbara Lee

“Early this morning, I received the heartbreaking news of the passing of my friend and brother, Mayor Ed Lee. Ed was an unshakable champion for social justice, a man who lived his life with courage and deeply rooted conviction. Even before he was Mayor, Ed was a champion for the people of San Francisco. As a community organizer and a civil rights attorney, Ed showed his tireless commitment to families and the most vulnerable. And as the first Asian-American Mayor of San Francisco, he broke new ground for the city.

“Mayor Lee will be tremendously missed. I offer my sincerest condolences and prayers to his family, friends, loved ones and the people of San Francisco during this difficult time.”

San Francisco Sheriff’s Department

“Sheriff Hennessy & the Sheriff’s Department extend their condolences to the family of @mayoredlee at his unexpected passing. The Mayor loved and served our City for many decades. We will miss his positive vision. May he Rest In Peace.”

San Francisco Giants

“We were deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden passing of Mayor Ed Lee. He was a true San Franciscan who devoted his life to serving our great city and to supporting those most in need. He was the Giants’ number one fan. We are blessed to have shared so many wonderful memories together. He will be dearly missed by everyone in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Lee’s wife Anita, his daughters Brianna and Tania and his entire family during this tragic and difficult time.”

San Francisco 49ers

“The citizens of San Francisco and the greater Bay Area have lost a wonderful man and a tremendous leader with the passing of Mayor Lee. Our hearts go out to Anita, Tania, Brianna and his entire family. Ed was a friend that we came to admire deeply for his compassion for others and his tireless work to effect positive change in both his city and throughout society.”

Golden State Warriors

“We are stunned and saddened by the news of Mayor Ed Lee’s sudden death this morning. The lasting impact he leaves on the City of San Francisco is a timeless tribute to his incredible leadership and vision. His love and passion for sports, including the Warriors, defined him as much as his witty humor and engaging personality. We will be eternally grateful for his commitment to the building of Chase Center — once termed his “legacy project” as Mayor — and his dedication to making San Francisco one of the greatest cities in the world. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family — his wife Anita, daughters Brianna and Tania — during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.”

