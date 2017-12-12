Republican Roy Moore to seek recount in Alabama Senate election, not conceding to Democrat Doug Jones

U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks to the media after he rode in on a horse to vote, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Gallant, Ala. Alabama voters are deciding between Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court and Democrat Doug Jones. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA (KRON) — Republican Roy Moore said on Monday night he will not concede the Alabama Senate election to Democrat Doug Jones and will seek a recount.

This comes after Jones was considered the winner of the United States Senate special election.

CNN and the Associated Press projected Jones as the winner.

