MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA (KRON) — Republican Roy Moore said on Monday night he will not concede the Alabama Senate election to Democrat Doug Jones and will seek a recount.

This comes after Jones was considered the winner of the United States Senate special election.

CNN and the Associated Press projected Jones as the winner.

