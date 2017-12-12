VIDEO: Sierra LaMar’s killer gets life in prison without parole

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Antolin Garcia-Torres was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for killing Sierra LaMar.

26-year-old Garcia-Torres remained silent and refused to reveal the location of LaMar’s body during the sentencing hearing.

He stared straight ahead while LaMar’s mother implored him to disclose the body’s location.

His attorney, Al Lopez, said he would appeal the conviction.

Earlier this year, the jury convicted Garcia-Torres of first-degree murder in May after 8 hours of deliberation. He was also found guilty of the attempted kidnappings of three women in 2009.

LaMar, 15, disappeared on her way to school back in March of 2012 in Morgan Hill.

The jury unanimously decided to sentence Garcia-Torres to life without parole, sparing his life.

LaMar disappeared early in the morning on a lonely rural road in Morgan Hill. She was headed to the school bus stop just a few minutes walk from her home.

That evening, her mother got an automated call from the school that her daughter was absent.

The next day, sheriff’s deputies began searching nearby fields. They discovered Sierra’s cellphone in a field a couple of blocks away. Then on March 18, Sierra’s purse was found, a Juicy Couture bag containing pants, a T-shirt, and underclothes, about two miles from her home.

FBI agents then the investigation. Divers searched nearby reservoirs. Missing kids advocate Marc Klaas mobilized hundreds of volunteers to comb through the surrounding farmland. No piece of information was too small.

However, all of their efforts proved fruitless. She was never found.

After three years and 54,000 hours of searching for their daughter, the parents of Sierra LaMar suspended the search efforts on March 14, 2015.

With no body ever found, investigators had to rely on forensic evidence to link the defendant to Sierra Lamar’s disappearance.

Two months after Sierra’s disappearance, Antolin Garcia-Torres was arrested when LaMar’s DNA was found in the trunk his car and on her clothes, which were recovered in a field near her house outside Morgan Hill.

A grand jury indicted Garcia-Torres for the kidnapping and murder of Sierra on Feb. 11, 2014 and two days later he pleaded not guilty.

After years of delays, the trial for the murder of LaMar began on Jan. 20, 2017. He was found guilty on May 9, 2017.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is at the courthouse with updates:

