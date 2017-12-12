Sierra LaMar’s killer to be sentenced today

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The man who was found guilty of killing of Sierra LaMar is expected to be sentenced Tuesday.

The jury convicted Antolin Garcia-Torres, 26, of first-degree murder in May after 8 hours of deliberation. He was also found guilty of the attempted kidnappings of three women in 2009.

LaMar, 15, disappeared on her way to school back on Mar. 2012 in Morgan Hill.

The jury unanimously decided to sentence Garcia-Torres to life without parole, sparing his life.

KRON4's Rob Fladeboe is at the courthouse with updates:

#AntolinGarciaTorres, convicted in kidnap and murder of #SierraLaMar, to be sentenced this morning in San Jose. Most of those following case expect judge to affirm jury recommendation of life in prison. pic.twitter.com/74Run0Btg8 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) December 12, 2017

Defense introduces motion for “evidentiary hearing” as part of motion for new trial as sentencing looms for #AntolinGarciaTorres, convicted in murder of #SierraLaMar. Hearing happening now. pic.twitter.com/EAASpvR2np — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) December 12, 2017

Sgt Herman Leon, crime scene investigator in Sierra LaMar murder case takes stand. Defense infers his testimony in previous cases about suspects wearing gloves contradicts his testimony in this case. pic.twitter.com/LJgg7Dk8gB — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) December 12, 2017

#SierraLaMar murder crime scene investigator Herman Leon admits testimony in previous murder trial was “wrong” but not “false.” Defense still pushing for new trial. Expected sentencing unlikely to happen soon. pic.twitter.com/JjD2DjQlRm — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) December 12, 2017

Defense motion for new trial in #SierraLaMar murder case returns to theme that evidence is tainted. Lead investigator Herman Leon questioned about “missing” envelope containing key hair evidence. pic.twitter.com/3T1xcOK0t8 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) December 12, 2017

#AntolinGarciaTorres attorney Al Lopez suggesting hair evidence actually that of crime scene investigator Hermann Leon. Motion for new trial in play. Judge will rule on that amid “potential sentencing” pic.twitter.com/05i9Kmh432 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) December 12, 2017

#AntolinGarciaTorres awaits likely confirmation of life without parole sentence in murder of #SierraLaMar. Jury found him guilty even though her body never found. Defense making last ditch play for new trial. pic.twitter.com/gyP2dBSpP2 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) December 12, 2017

#AntolinGarciaTorres defense basing motion for new trial by revisiting theme that evidence, much of it gathered by Det Herman Leon, is tainted. Leon made crucial connection between murder of #SierraLaMar and earlier attacks on 3 women. Def. convicted of both, awaits sentencing pic.twitter.com/YFa7ZI62QM — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) December 12, 2017

After denying defense (now rested) suggestion he planted hair evidence in #SierraLaMar murder case, lead investigator Herman Leon details his work for prosecution. Judge to rule on motion for new trial. Then victim statements followed by sentencing. pic.twitter.com/ALTCTPlm9G — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) December 12, 2017

