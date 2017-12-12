Sierra LaMar’s killer to be sentenced today

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The man who was found guilty of killing of Sierra LaMar is expected to be sentenced Tuesday.
The jury convicted Antolin Garcia-Torres, 26, of first-degree murder in May after 8 hours of deliberation. He was also found guilty of the attempted kidnappings of three women in 2009.
LaMar, 15, disappeared on her way to school back on Mar. 2012 in Morgan Hill.
The jury unanimously decided to sentence Garcia-Torres to life without parole, sparing his life.
KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is at the courthouse with updates:
