Study: Premium gas may not be worth it

(KRON/CNN) — A new study explains how more expensive gasoline may not necessarily be better quality for your cars.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) says premium gas may not always live up to the hype.

The association tested regular and premium fuel.

The research shows only some engines receive benefits from premium gas.

The majority of cars showed no difference.

AAA recommends if you use regular fuel, use the ones labeled top tier.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES