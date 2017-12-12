Study: Premium gas may not be worth it

(KRON/CNN) — A new study explains how more expensive gasoline may not necessarily be better quality for your cars.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) says premium gas may not always live up to the hype.
The association tested regular and premium fuel.
The research shows only some engines receive benefits from premium gas.
The majority of cars showed no difference.
AAA recommends if you use regular fuel, use the ones labeled top tier.
- SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR ED LEE DIES AT 65
- REMEMBERING SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR ED LEE
- WHO IS ACTING MAYOR OF SAN FRANCISCO, LONDON BREED?
- SIERRA LAMAR’S KILLER TO BE SENTENCED
- ARREST MADE IN 1980 COLD-CASE MURDER OF ANTIOCH GIRL
- GET YOUR MORTGAGE OR RENT PAID IN 2018