Study: Premium gas may not be worth it

File-This Jan. 18, 2008, file photo shows the full service price per gallon of Premium gasoline at a pump at a gas station in Berverly Hills, Calif. There is no sense paying a premium for premium gasoline if your car is designed to run on regular, according to research by the automobile club AAA. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

(KRON/CNN) — A new study explains how more expensive gasoline may not necessarily be better quality for your cars.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) says premium gas may not always live up to the hype.

The association tested regular and premium fuel.

The research shows only some engines receive benefits from premium gas.

The majority of cars showed no difference.

AAA recommends if you use regular fuel, use the ones labeled top tier.

