VIDEO: 4-alarm fire tears through Oakland Hills, burns multiple homes

By Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) — A 4-alarm fire is burning several homes in the Oakland Hills Tuesday morning, according to Oakland fire officials.

The fire was first reported at 11:27 p.m. Monday at a two-story home under construction in the 6800 block of Snake Rd.

Withing 15 minutes the fire spread to multiple houses in the area of Asilomar and Colton, officials reported on Twitter.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at the scene this morning.

She spoke with Battalion Chief Dino Torres, who says as many as six homes were burned in the fire. Two of them were under construction.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

Firefighters will remain on scene for most of the day to make sure there are no more hot spots.

Torres says this is their main concern right now, as strong winds could easily blow hidden embers and reignite the fire.

A bridge on Snake Rd. was also burned and is closed to the public due to safety concerns.

The fire department is waiting on structural engineers to check the bridge’s stability before deeming it safe to the public.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s