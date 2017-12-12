VIDEO: Ca Senator Wiener says Lee was fine yesterday

By and Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 29, 2014, file photo, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee waves during the 44th annual Gay Pride parade in San Francisco. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Lee died early Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. He was 65. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) — California State Sen. Scott Wiener says he was “floored” to learn of the sudden death of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee on Tuesday morning.

He tells KRON4 that he just held a press conference with Lee on Monday and the mayor was his normal friendly and jovial self.

Wiener, a former member of San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, says Lee “wasn’t the flashiest guy in the world, but he worked hard and it was an honor to work with him.”

Wiener says Lee has not been given enough credit for his work on affordable housing, but he believes he is arguably the most pro-housing mayor in the city’s history.

Reactions on Lee’s unexpected passing are pouring in from people across the political spectrum.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s