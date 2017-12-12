VIDEO: Ca Senator Wiener says Lee was fine yesterday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) — California State Sen. Scott Wiener says he was “floored” to learn of the sudden death of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee on Tuesday morning.

He tells KRON4 that he just held a press conference with Lee on Monday and the mayor was his normal friendly and jovial self.

Wiener, a former member of San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, says Lee “wasn’t the flashiest guy in the world, but he worked hard and it was an honor to work with him.”

Wiener says Lee has not been given enough credit for his work on affordable housing, but he believes he is arguably the most pro-housing mayor in the city’s history.

Ed Lee also was a staunch ally to LGBT community. He helped us backfill federal HIV budget cuts w local dollars & under his leadership we backfilled tens of millions in federal HIV cuts, which saved lives. He was 1st mayor to attend the trans march. He was always there for us. — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 12, 2017

My deepest condolences to Ed’s wife, Anita, and to his children. — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 12, 2017

Reactions on Lee’s unexpected passing are pouring in from people across the political spectrum.

