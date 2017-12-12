VIDEO: California officials react to sudden death of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California officials are reacting to the sudden death of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

Lee passed away at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday after an apparent heart attack while shopping in a San Francisco Safeway.

Condolences are pouring in from everyone from local law enforcement to prominent California senators.

Willie Brown, who was San Francisco’s 41st mayor, told KRON4 he is “still numb” to the news, and says “we have lost our leader.”

San Francisco Sheriff’s Department says they will “miss his positive vision.”

State Senator Scott Wiener joined KRON4 Morning News in a live phone interview. He tells KRON he is “floored” by the news because he was just with Mayor Lee yesterday.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf spoke highly of her late her friend, saying in part, “Mayor Ed Lee served his community with passion and humility, broke historic barriers, led with a compassionate heart, and was a valued friend and colleague.”

California Senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein also issued sentimental statements on Mayor Lee’s unexpected passing.

The 43rd Mayor of San Francisco, Lee was also the city’s first Asian-American mayor.

He leaves behind his wife Anita and his two daughters, Brianna and Tania.

