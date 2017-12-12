VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi, DNC extend heartfelt condolences after passing of Ed Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic National Committee are extending heartfelt condolences on the unexpected passing of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

“His passing is not only a tragic official loss for our city but also a profound personal loss for all who were fortunate enough to call him friend,” in her statement.

She went on to praise his understanding of community, dignity, and “pragmatic leadership.”

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @mayoredlee. He was a true champion for the people & a dear friend to the many lucky enough to know him. My deepest love & prayers are with his wife Anita & daughters Brianna & Tania. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/gGHaQfaXEZ pic.twitter.com/uFBPPS9OK5 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 12, 2017

The DNC also released a statement describing Lee’s legacy as inspirational.

“We will keep fighting every day for the issues that mattered most to him,” the Committee said.

Here are their statements in full:

Nancy Pelosi

Washington, D.C. – Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi released this statement following the tragic and sudden passing of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee:

“It was with great sadness that my family and I received the heartbreaking news of the passing of a dear friend and extraordinary leader, Mayor Ed Lee. All who knew Mayor Lee understood him as a true gentleman of great warmth, positivity and kindness. His passing is not only a tragic official loss for our city but also a profound personal loss for all who were fortunate enough to call him friend.

“Mayor Lee’s first priority was always the people. As a community organizer, civil rights lawyer and hard-working son of an immigrant family of modest means, Ed Lee understood that the strength of a community is measured by its success in meeting the needs of all of its people. He knew the rhythms and the workings of San Francisco at the most granular level, and dedicated decades to improving the lives of all San Franciscans.

“As Mayor, he served with exceptional dignity and great effectiveness. His values-based, pragmatic leadership was invaluable in leading the city into strong economic expansion and continuing San Francisco’s role as a model for the nation. His firm commitment to vibrant, dynamic communities and to expanding affordable housing, tackling homelessness with a special focus on our veterans, and ensuring a living wage for all San Franciscans leaves a lasting and inspiring legacy.

“Mayor Lee never had an unkind word for anyone, and no one ever had an unkind word for him. Even through our heartbreak, you think of the person Ed Lee was, and you smile. “Mayor Lee took deep pride in serving as the first Asian-American Mayor of San Francisco. His greatest source of joy was his beloved family, and our city owes a debt of gratitude to his wife Anita and his daughters Brianna and Tania for sharing this exceptional, lovely person with us. My deepest love and prayers are with his family during this time. My prayers and cooperation are also with Acting Mayor London Breed.”

Democratic National Committee

DNC Chair Tom Perez and DNC AAPI Caucus Chair Bel Leong-Hong released the following statement after the passing of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mayor Ed Lee. Our thoughts are with his family and all of the people of San Francisco at this difficult time.

“As the first Asian American mayor of San Francisco, Ed was a tireless public servant and a trailblazer in the AAPI community. From his early days as a civil rights lawyer fighting for the rights of immigrant communities to his leadership in City Hall, Ed dedicated his life to improving the lives of others and making his city stronger. He was a lifelong champion for affordable housing, and thanks to his fight to give workers the wages they deserve, San Francisco will move to a $15 minimum wage next year.

“Anyone who had the opportunity to work with Ed over the years knew his kindness and compassion for others. His legacy is an inspiration to all of us at the DNC, and we will keep fighting every day for the issues that mattered most to him.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES