OAKLAND (KRON/AP) — Oakland city employees returned to work Tuesday after a seven-day walkout as contract talks continue.

About 3,000 city employees had gone on strike Dec. 5, disrupting libraries, programs for seniors and children and other city services. The workers are asking for wage increases. Officials say the city would have to fire scores of workers to come up with the money for the requested raises.

“While we didn’t settle a contract…city negotiators have adopted a new tone and demonstrated flexibility and openness to continue negotiations,” Felipe Cuevas, Oakland chapter president of Service Employees International Union, said in a statement to the East Bay Times late Monday.

Businesswoman Caitlyn Schleifer was one of many Oakland residents feeling the impact of the strike, saying that her new pet store was waiting for final city inspections.

“We have no idea when we can open,” Schleifer said.

Oakland facilities services worker Isadore Cooper said she was just happy to be back on the job.

“I am happy to be back to work,” Cooper said. “I am happy to be employed, no doubt about that.”

Cooper will resume his duties at City Hall, something he has done proudly for the past five years.

