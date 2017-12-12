VIDEO: Oakland city workers return to work after 7-day strike

By , and Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, workers picket at City Hall in Oakland, Calif. Oakland city employees are returning to work Tuesday, Dec. 12 after a seven-day walkout during contract talks. More than 3,000 city workers have been off work since Dec. 5, disrupting programs for seniors and children and other services. Disputed issues include wages and working conditions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, workers picket at City Hall in Oakland, Calif. Oakland city employees are returning to work Tuesday, Dec. 12 after a seven-day walkout during contract talks. More than 3,000 city workers have been off work since Dec. 5, disrupting programs for seniors and children and other services. Disputed issues include wages and working conditions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

 

OAKLAND (KRON/AP) — Oakland city employees returned to work Tuesday after a seven-day walkout as contract talks continue.

About 3,000 city employees had gone on strike Dec. 5, disrupting libraries, programs for seniors and children and other city services. The workers are asking for wage increases. Officials say the city would have to fire scores of workers to come up with the money for the requested raises.

“While we didn’t settle a contract…city negotiators have adopted a new tone and demonstrated flexibility and openness to continue negotiations,” Felipe Cuevas, Oakland chapter president of Service Employees International Union, said in a statement to the East Bay Times late Monday.

Businesswoman Caitlyn Schleifer was one of many Oakland residents feeling the impact of the strike, saying that her new pet store was waiting for final city inspections.

“We have no idea when we can open,” Schleifer said.

Oakland facilities services worker Isadore Cooper said she was just happy to be back on the job.

“I am happy to be back to work,” Cooper said. “I am happy to be employed, no doubt about that.”

Cooper will resume his duties at City Hall, something he has done proudly for the past five years.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s