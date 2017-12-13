Bay Area stunned by the death of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– People around the Bay Are still in shock after the sudden death of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.
He passed away from a heart attack early Tuesday Morning at the age of 65, according to city officials.
Lee had collapsed while shopping at a Safeway location in the Ingleside neighborhood. He was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m. Lee was surrounded by friends, family, and colleagues.
He leaves behind his wife Anita and his two daughters, Brianna and Tania.
The 43rd Mayor of San Francisco, Lee was also the city’s first Asian-American mayor.
Many saw Mayor Lee as an advocate who was truly dedicated to the City of San Francisco.
Here is an official statement from the Mayor’s Office of Communications:
It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away on Tuesday, December 12 at 1:11 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Family, friends and colleagues were at his side.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anita, his two daughters, Brianna and Tania, and his family.
In accordance with the City Charter, Board of Supervisors President London Breed became Acting Mayor of San Francisco, effectively immediately.”
The San Francisco Giants remembered him as “a true San Franciscan who devoted his life to serving our great city and to supporting those most in need.”
The team also said, “he was the Giants’ number one fan.”
49ers owner Jed York released a statement after learning of Mayor Lee’s death.
“Ed was a friend that we came to admire deeply for his compassion for others and his tireless work to effect positive change in both his city and throughout society,” York said.
Will Tran spoke with former San Francisco Mayor, Willie Brown. Brown says “We lost our leader.”
