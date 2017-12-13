Backpack left outside Oakland courthouse causes bomb scare

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad are responded Tuesday to a report of a suspicious backpack left outside an Oakland courthouse.

The backpack was left at 12th Street and Oak, near the Alameda County Superior Courthouse.

The street was closed off and a shelter in place order was in effect.

Authorities deemed the backpack safe after they investigated.

One suspect detained for allegedly assaulting deputies during the incident, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The bomb squad has given the all clear. Courthouse will return to normal operations. One suspect detained related to back pack. He assaulted deputies. https://t.co/YYG6imPnvS — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) December 13, 2017

ACSO Bomb Squad on scene at RCD Oakland Courthouse for a suspicious back pack on 12th Street. Shelter in place. 12th street closed. pic.twitter.com/p36vUPi9k3 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) December 13, 2017

