Celebration of life to happen Sunday for San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A celebration of life will be held on Sunday for San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, according to the Mayor’s Office.
The memorial service will happen at the City Hall building. On Friday he will lie in state at City Hall from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Mayor Ed Lee passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 65, according to city officials.
Under Mayor Ed Lee’s seven-year watch, San Francisco went from a city mired in recession to a technology-fueled economic powerhouse where housing costs skyrocketed and the chasm between the wealthy and everyone else grew. Lee died Tuesday at 65 after collapsing while grocery shopping.
He leaves behind a rapidly transforming city where the median home value is more than $1.2 million and grumpy residents are unhappy with homelessness, clogged traffic and frequent auto break-ins.
Supporters touted his dedication to building new housing and sending out workers to clean up dirty streets in a city known for its entrenched homelessness. Critics said Lee, a Democrat, catered too much to tech companies, citing a 2011 tax break he brokered for Twitter as part of a remake of the city’s dilapidated downtown.
Still, many on Tuesday mourned the city’s first Asian-American mayor as a reluctant politician dedicated to civil service who was more comfortable working on details than on delivering the perfect political sound bite. No cause was given for his death but an autopsy was planned.
“He believed in a city where a poor kid from public housing could become mayor,” acting San Francisco Mayor London Breed told reporters at a briefing attended by hundreds of city workers and civic leaders.
“What mattered most to him always was helping his fellow San Franciscans, and occasionally delivering the almost perfectly timed corny joke.”
Local celebrities, sports figures, and national politicians sent condolences. California Gov. Jerry Brown, attending a climate change conference in Paris, called Lee a gentleman.
