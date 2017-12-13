Celebration of life to happen Sunday for San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A celebration of life will be held on Sunday for San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, according to the Mayor’s Office.

The memorial service will happen at the City Hall building. On Friday he will lie in state at City Hall from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Mayor Ed Lee passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 65, according to city officials.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee dies at age 65 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: San Francisco, California Mayor Edwin Lee speaks during a press conference after attending New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's Mayor's summit on immigration reform on December 8, 2014 in New York City. The summit focused on how cities can best utilize President Obama's executive action on immigration reform. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 08: San Francisco interim Mayor Ed Lee laughs as he visits Rocketspace, a shared office space for technology and media companies, after he filed paperwork to officially run for mayor on August 8, 2011 in San Francisco, California. Lee formally announced his intentions to run for a full term as mayor after he had promised that he wouldn't run when he was appointed to the office earlier in the year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 20: San Francisco mayor Ed Lee takes cover under a desk as he participates in the "Great California ShakeOut" earthquake drill at William L. Cobb Elementary School on October 20, 2011 in San Francisco, California. An estimated 8 million Californians will take place in the fourth annual Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill which will help educate residents prepare for a major earthquake. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 04: San Francisco mayor Ed Lee looks on as he tours the Cesar Chavez Street Infrastructure Improvement and Streetscape Redesign Project site on November 4, 2011 in San Francisco, California. With less than a week to go before San Francisco's mayoral election, candidates are stumping throughout the city. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 08: San Francisco mayor Ed Lee smiles as he campaigns in Chinatown on November 8, 2011 in San Francisco, California. Candidates for San Francisco mayor are making one last push to encourage people to vote as San Franciscans head to the polls to vote for a new mayor, district attorney and sheriff. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 08: San Francisco mayor Ed Lee looks on as he campaigns in Chinatown on November 8, 2011 in San Francisco, California. Candidates for San Francisco mayor are making one last push to encourage people to vote as San Franciscans head to the polls to vote for a new mayor, district attorney and sheriff. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 23: San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee speaks at an event for the launch of the new Oracle Team USA AC72 racing yacht on April 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. This racing yacht will be used in this year's America Cup Finals, which will be held in San Francisco Bay between September 7-22. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Ed Lee Mayer of San Francisco attends TechCruch Disrupt SF 2013 at San Francisco Design Center on September 9, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 02: San Francisco mayor Ed Lee speaks during a press conference announcing TPC Harding Park as host of the 2015 World Golf Championships Match Play Championship, the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2025 Presidents Cup at City Hall on July 2, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 02: San Francisco mayor Ed Lee looks on during a press conference announcing TPC Harding Park as host of the 2015 World Golf Championships Match Play Championship, the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2025 Presidents Cup at City Hall on July 2, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 02: San Francisco mayor Ed Lee speaks during a press conference announcing TPC Harding Park as host of the 2015 World Golf Championships Match Play Championship, the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2025 Presidents Cup at City Hall on July 2, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 08: San Francisco Mayor Edwin M. Lee speaks onstage during A World of Cities at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 08: San Francisco Mayor Edwin M. Lee speaks onstage during A World of Cities at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 08: San Francisco Mayor Edwin M. Lee speaks onstage during A World of Cities at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 07: Mayor of San Francisco Ed Lee throws out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants MLB game at AT&T Park on June 7, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 07: Mayor of San Francisco Ed Lee speaks to fans before the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants MLB game at AT&T Park on June 7, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Under Mayor Ed Lee’s seven-year watch, San Francisco went from a city mired in recession to a technology-fueled economic powerhouse where housing costs skyrocketed and the chasm between the wealthy and everyone else grew. Lee died Tuesday at 65 after collapsing while grocery shopping.

He leaves behind a rapidly transforming city where the median home value is more than $1.2 million and grumpy residents are unhappy with homelessness, clogged traffic and frequent auto break-ins.

Supporters touted his dedication to building new housing and sending out workers to clean up dirty streets in a city known for its entrenched homelessness. Critics said Lee, a Democrat, catered too much to tech companies, citing a 2011 tax break he brokered for Twitter as part of a remake of the city’s dilapidated downtown.

Still, many on Tuesday mourned the city’s first Asian-American mayor as a reluctant politician dedicated to civil service who was more comfortable working on details than on delivering the perfect political sound bite. No cause was given for his death but an autopsy was planned.

“He believed in a city where a poor kid from public housing could become mayor,” acting San Francisco Mayor London Breed told reporters at a briefing attended by hundreds of city workers and civic leaders.

“What mattered most to him always was helping his fellow San Franciscans, and occasionally delivering the almost perfectly timed corny joke.”

Local celebrities, sports figures, and national politicians sent condolences. California Gov. Jerry Brown, attending a climate change conference in Paris, called Lee a gentleman.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES