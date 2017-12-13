Clear Bay Area skies to offer great view of Geminid meteor shower

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stargazers will be treated to a great view of the Geminid meteor shower late Wednesday night.

The Nation Weather Service says that skies are looking mostly clear across the Bay Area during the meteor shower.

The annual Geminid meteor shower is one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year. This year is expected to be the best meteor shower ever.

The best time to look up in the Bay Area is early Thursday morning at around 1 a.m., according to the NWS.

The NWS also suggests that you look towards the south.

Skies look mostly clear across the bay area for the geminid meteor shower this Wed night and early Thu morning. pic.twitter.com/4jT2KNeGa6 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 12, 2017

The Geminids can be seen all around the world.

No matter where you are viewing, NASA says the meteor shower will reach its peak between 7:30 p.m. on December 13 and dawn the morning of December 14, with the most meteors visible from midnight to 4 a.m. on December 14.

If it’s too cloudy in your area, you can watch it online. Here are few options:

NASA will stream the Geminid shower live starting at sunset from its Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 will broadcast it through its remotely controlled robotic telescope.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES