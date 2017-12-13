Clear Bay Area skies to offer great view of Geminid meteor shower

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stargazers will be treated to a great view of the Geminid meteor shower late Wednesday night.

The Nation Weather Service says that skies are looking mostly clear across the Bay Area during the meteor shower.

The annual Geminid meteor shower is one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year. This year is expected to be the best meteor shower ever.

The best time to look up in the Bay Area is early Thursday morning at around 1 a.m., according to the NWS.

The NWS also suggests that you look towards the south.

The Geminids can be seen all around the world.

No matter where you are viewing, NASA says the meteor shower will reach its peak between 7:30 p.m. on December 13 and dawn the morning of December 14, with the most meteors visible from midnight to 4 a.m. on December 14.

If it’s too cloudy in your area, you can watch it online. Here are few options:

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s