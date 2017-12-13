Dine and Dish: Sparkling holiday wine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We are closing in on the holidays and you know what that means–almost time to toast the new year.
But you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg on expensive champagne.
On Wednesday night, KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis shows us how to celebrate with affordable and festive Italian sparkling wines.
