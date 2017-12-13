FAIRFIELD (KRON) — Fairfield police arrested a San Jose man on charges of possession of several firearms and stolen property.

On Tuesday morning around 10 a.m., officers were notified a person was attempting to use a stolen credit card at a store, located in the 2700 block of North Texas Street.

The man was gone once officers arrived, but clerks were able to give a detailed description of the suspect.

About a half an hour later, an officer saw the suspect at another business in the 1000 block of Oliver Road. Police caught up with 26-year-old Brandon Nichols there and found a loaded, stolen .38 caliber revolver and a key to a motel room.

Police located several suspected stolen checks, cell phones, electronic equipment, and a second handgun in the motel room.

Nichols was booked into Solano County Jail.

Nichols had a warrant in Solano County for larceny and was on active Santa Clara County Probation for burglary.

