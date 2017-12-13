Glide Memorial hands out 4,000 grocery bags for the holidays



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Volunteers at Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco, passed out bags of groceries Wednesday morning to families in need.

The Grocery Bag Giveaway has been going on for 30 years and this year the church hopes to feed 4,000 families.

President and CEO of Glide, Karen Hanrahan, says the food giveaway calls attention to a larger issue within the city.

“One in 4 people, struggle every day to feed themselves,” Hanrahan said.

People from all walks of life stood in line for the donations.

Hanrahan says there’s a growing diversity of people in need that crosses racial lines, gender, and ethnicity.

“There’s a growing gap between the rich and poor,” she said.

Glide remains committed to being part of the solution and supporting those in need.

