Glide Memorial hands out 4,000 grocery bags for the holidays

By and Published: Updated:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Volunteers at Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco, passed out bags of groceries Wednesday morning to families in need.

The Grocery Bag Giveaway has been going on for 30 years and this year the church hopes to feed 4,000 families.

President and CEO of Glide, Karen Hanrahan, says the food giveaway calls attention to a larger issue within the city.

“One in 4 people, struggle every day to feed themselves,” Hanrahan said.

People from all walks of life stood in line for the donations.

Hanrahan says there’s a growing diversity of people in need that crosses racial lines, gender, and ethnicity.

“There’s a growing gap between the rich and poor,” she said.

Glide remains committed to being part of the solution and supporting those in need.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s