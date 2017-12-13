HOT SPOT: Traffic jammed on Hwy 101 in Sausalito following accident

SAUSALITO (KRON)– Traffic is crammed on southbound Highway 101 in Sausalito this morning after a traffic accident involving a cement truck.

KRON4’s Robin Winston, the accident happened near the Spencer exit and is blocking the two right lanes.

Traffic is jammed from Marin City and growing.

Major Delays #NorthBay#Sausalito

SB 101 after Spencer

Accident involving a cement truck blocks the two right lanes

Jammed from #MarinCity and growing pic.twitter.com/8vfdvgVs0C pic.twitter.com/PFw7zKTFCK — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) December 13, 2017

Major Delays #NorthBay#Sausalito

SB 101 after Spencer

Accident involving a cement truck blocks the two right lanes

Jammed from #MarinCity and growing pic.twitter.com/8vfdvgVs0C — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) December 13, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES