(KRON) — If you have last minute shopping to do, Friday could be a good day to get it done.

That’s because hundreds of retailers are participating in Free Shipping Day.

More than 800 retailers, online and brick-and-mortar stores, are taking part.

According to the Free Shipping Day site, it’s a national shopping holiday.

That started back in 2008 and earned more than $1 billion in sales in 2011.

In order to be listed on the site, merchants must be offering free shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase.

And the orders must arrive by Christmas Eve.

Some of the companies participating include Amazon, Best Buy, Macy’s, TJ Maxx, and Walmart.

Full list: https://www.freeshippingday.com/

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES