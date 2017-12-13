Hundreds of retailers taking part in Free Shipping Day Friday

By Published:
This Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, photo shows corporate signage at a Walmart in Kissimmee, Fla. Walmart is testing a service that lets a delivery person walk into a customer’s home when they’re not there to drop off packages or put groceries in the fridge. The retailer says the service is for busy families who don’t have time to stop at a store. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall)
This Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, photo shows corporate signage at a Walmart in Kissimmee, Fla. Walmart is testing a service that lets a delivery person walk into a customer’s home when they’re not there to drop off packages or put groceries in the fridge. The retailer says the service is for busy families who don’t have time to stop at a store. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall)

(KRON) — If you have last minute shopping to do, Friday could be a good day to get it done.

That’s because hundreds of retailers are participating in Free Shipping Day.

More than 800 retailers, online and brick-and-mortar stores, are taking part.

According to the Free Shipping Day site, it’s a national shopping holiday.

That started back in 2008 and earned more than $1 billion in sales in 2011.

In order to be listed on the site, merchants must be offering free shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase.

And the orders must arrive by Christmas Eve.

Some of the companies participating include Amazon, Best Buy, Macy’s, TJ Maxx, and Walmart.

Full list: https://www.freeshippingday.com/

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s