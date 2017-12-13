Matt Lauer, Hurricane Irma and Bitcoin top Google search trends of 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Google just released its top trends for 2017 and Matt Lauer tops the list of people that were searched for in the U.S.

Lauer ranked second overall in U.S. searches, only Hurricane Irma was Googled more.

Tom Petty, who died in Oct. at the age of 66, was third.

The top “How-To” search was ” How to make slime,” followed by “How to make solar eclipse glasses.”

The top “What is” search was “What is DACA?” next to “What is Bitcoin?”

Fidget spinners made both the “What is” list at number 8 and the overall searches at number 10.

Check out the full list:

1) Hurrican Irma
2) Matt Lauer
3) Tom Petty
4) Super Bowl
5) Las Vegas shooting
6) Mayweather vs. McGregor fight
7) Solar Eclipse
8) Hurricane Harvey
9) Aaron Hernandez
10) Fidget Spinner

