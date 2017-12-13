Oakland school district voting on massive budget cuts

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Unified School District is voting on massive budget cuts on Monday night.

Teachers in Oakland are rallying against what they call “morally wrong” cuts.

Oakland Unified is facing a potential shortfall of $15 million, and the district is looking at broad cuts.

The Oakland Education Association is asking the district to limit the cuts to $1.2 million.

The meeting will start at around 4:30 p.m.

