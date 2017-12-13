Researcher says ‘Man Flu’ is a real thing



(KRON4/WFLA)–Man Flu: Is it real? One Canadian researcher says it is indeed!

According to CNN, “Man Flu” is a term used to chide men who are suspected of exaggerating their symptoms when they are sick from a cold or other minor illness.

But according to research published Monday in the BMJ Medical Journal, with many respiratory diseases, men are more susceptible to complications than women.

Plus a woman’s immune system may be stronger than a man’s.

Doctor Kyle Sue, the author of the study and an assistant professor at the Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, searched for relevant studies.

He found a good deal of evidence that he said is “suggestive of an immunity gap” but “not definitive.”

Other scientists though argue there’s still too little evidence to say man flu exists.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES