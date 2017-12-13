Sketches of two Hayward murder suspects released

HAYWARD (KRON) — Hayward police have released new sketches of two murder suspects.

A man and woman are linked to a Hayward murder.

It happened Dec. 4 on Mission Boulevard in front of the Islander Motel.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, died at the scene.

Here is the full statement from police:

The Hayward Police Department needs your help in identifying these two subjects involved in the city’s latest homicide.

On Monday, December 4th 2017 about 11:20 AM, Hayward police were called to a report of a shooting that occurred on Mission Blvd. in front of the Islander Motel, located at 29083 Mission Blvd. Witnesses at the

Islander Motel saw the victim collapsing in the front parking lot of the motel, suffering from a gunshot wound. CPR and other lifesaving procedures were conducted however, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office and Hayward PD have identified the victim as 47 year-old Derek Leibrock of Hayward.

Please see the attached flyer which contains composite sketches of the two suspects. Anyone with information on the pictured subjects is encouraged to contact Det. Robert Purnell at 510-293-7074. For Press inquiries call 510-293-7064.

Thank you for your assistance in keeping our community safe.