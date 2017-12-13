The World According to Gary: Saints fan sues team over national anthem protests



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radmihch and Darya Folsom talk about Steph Curry and Kevin Durant playing shoe fairy, and a New Orleans Saints fan is suing the team over national anthem protests.

A season-ticket holder is suing the Saints and requesting a refund of his ticket costs along with attorney fees because of players who kneel before the national anthem at home games and sat during the anthem in a Week 3 road game.

The fan, Lee Dragna, claims that he bought the tickets for the “entertainment and intellectual enjoyment” of himself and his family. In his lawsuit, he says that he never would have bought the tickets if he had known that players would “use Saints football games as a platform for protests.”

Over the weekend, Steph Curry stopped by McClymonds High School in Oakland and donated new gear to the school’s varsity basketball team. His teammate Kevin Durant was also in the gift giving mood. He gave a young fan a pair of autographed shoes he had worn on game day.

Darya and Gary hash it out in the MONEYBACK edition of Gary’s World.

