Thief caught on camera in Petaluma

PETALUMA (KRON) — Petaluma police are asking for the community’s help identifying a thief caught on camera.

The suspect took items from the victim’s unlocked vehicle, located at 210 Douglas Street, around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The stolen items are valued around $150.

The thief is described as a white adult male with brown hair.

Police believe that he is familiar with the area because he covered his face as he approached the surveillance camera.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the Petaluma Police Department.

Here is the full statement from police:

On 12/13/2017 at approximately 6:00pm, the victim reported that an unknown suspect had taken miscellaneous property from her unlocked vehicle. The approximate value of the stolen property was $150.00. The theft occurred between 3:00am and 3:15am. During the investigation, Officer Raccanello obtained video surveillance of the theft. The Petaluma Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. The suspect is described as a white male adult with brown hair (see attached photograph). It is believed the suspect is familiar with the area because he covered his face as he approached the surveillance camera. Anyone with information related to identity of suspect is encouraged to telephone Officer Raccanello at 707-781-1263.

