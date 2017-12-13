Trump tries to minimize stinging defeat in Alabama



(CNN)–President Donald Trump woke to a self-inflicted political disaster Wednesday morning that even he could not chalk up to fake news, after Republican Roy Moore crashed to defeat in the Alabama Senate race.

Completely disregarding the advice of top Republicans, Trump had thrown himself unequivocally and comprehensively behind Moore — and so the deeply flawed Republican candidate’s upset loss on Tuesday is now his own.

Trump had argued that notwithstanding allegations of sexual abuse whirling around Moore, Republicans should vote for him anyway because he would be better than a Democrat who would be weak on crime, the military and borders.

But in an effort to save face on Wednesday, he insisted he had actually had it right all along — recalling his earlier support for incumbent Sen. Luther Strange in a primary, before he was defeated by Moore, in what was seen at the time as another bad political bet by the President.

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

But the stunning win by Democrat Doug Jones in one of the nation’s most conservative states raised questions not just about Trump’s political acumen but also over whether his remarkable run, in which he crushed convention and defied political gravity, is beginning, finally, to run out of steam.

Moore’s loss also put the fate of the President’s agenda on the line, with the GOP majority in the Senate now shaved to just a single vote and the chamber one step closer, though still a long shot, to being up for grabs in midterm elections next year.

In his first reaction to the loss, Trump was unusually chivalrous, congratulating Jones and bemoaning the write-in votes that helped doom Moore.

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Whether the President’s mood remains as upbeat once he has had time to brood on his humiliation is not clear. It is still more uncertain whether he will interpret Tuesday’s loss as a cue to moderate his behavior, which may have dampened Republican turnout. He spent Tuesday escalating a confrontation with Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in which he was accused of making a tasteless sexual reference.

