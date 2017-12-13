EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) — Two women were found dead Tuesday morning in an East Palo Alto house after a possible murder-suicide, according to sources.

Officers responded at 9:26 a.m. to a call of a shooting inside a home in the 2200 block of Tuscany Court, police said.

When officers arrived they found two women, ages 50 and 57, with gunshot wounds, according to police.

The women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names are not being released at this time.

Sources tell KRON4 it is possibly a murder-suicide.

San Mateo County Coroner on scene of suspected murder-suicide in East Palo Alto. Police confirm two dead. No suspects at large. No threat to public. pic.twitter.com/UsNDwpyHpZ — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) December 13, 2017

