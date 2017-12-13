VIDEO: 2 orphaned mountain lion cubs have new home at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND (KRON) — Two orphaned mountain lion cubs have a new home at the Oakland Zoo.
The male cubs are only a few months old, weighing in around 30 pounds.
They are from Orange County in Southern California and are being tested to see if they are brothers.
Animal officials say the cubs were found 15 miles apart and believe their mother was killed by a vehicle.
The Oakland Zoo says the cubs will move in a few months when a new mountain lion habitat, one of the largest in the world, is finished.
