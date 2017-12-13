VIDEO: 4 masked thieves attack 78-year-old man in San Francisco home invasion

By Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A brutal robbery case in San Francisco as four thieves in ski masks broke into a 78-year-old man’s home, beat him up, and robbed him.

It happened on Wednesday morning in the Inner Sunset District on Noriega Street near 11th Avenue.

That 78-year-old man was taken to the hospital yesterday after this happened. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say the thieves got through the metal door then kicked open the main front door. They beat the senior up, robbed him, and ransacked his home.

There is surveillance video that police are looking at from a number of locations in the neighborhood, but the men are on the loose Wednesday night.

Police are now trying to figure out if this case may be related to others that were reported.

The description of the thieves is vague.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s