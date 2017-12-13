SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A brutal robbery case in San Francisco as four thieves in ski masks broke into a 78-year-old man’s home, beat him up, and robbed him.

It happened on Wednesday morning in the Inner Sunset District on Noriega Street near 11th Avenue.

That 78-year-old man was taken to the hospital yesterday after this happened. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say the thieves got through the metal door then kicked open the main front door. They beat the senior up, robbed him, and ransacked his home.

There is surveillance video that police are looking at from a number of locations in the neighborhood, but the men are on the loose Wednesday night.

Police are now trying to figure out if this case may be related to others that were reported.

The description of the thieves is vague.

