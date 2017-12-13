SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Acting San Francisco Mayor London Breed is moving forward and managing the city following the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee.

On Wednesday, she said she wants everyone to know how hard Lee worked as mayor and said she will carry on in his honor, though she declined to say whether she plans to run for mayor in a special election in June.

On Wednesday afternoon, Breed announced a gun buyback event in San Francisco.

In her second day as San Francisco’s acting mayor, Breed came from South of Market to United Plaza to support the organization’s upcoming gun buyback event.

“We can’t be satisfied,” Breed said. “Kids should not have access to guns easier than they have an opportunity to purchase toys or get toys. This is crazy.”

Encouraging anyone and everyone to come to this Saturday morning’s no-questions-asked, gun-buyback event, Breed said it shouldn’t be more important to protect the Second Amendment than it is to protect children.

“Just like our late mayor, I hate guns too,” Breed said. “I hate guns. I hate what they’ve done to my community. I hate how they’ve taken lives of the people I’ve grown up with, the people that I love, the people that I miss, the people who should be standing with me here today.”

The sudden passing of Mayor Lee, who she knew for more than 20 years and called a friend, continues to be on her mind

“Mostly the feeling of sadness has not escaped my heart just yet, and that’s clouding everything else, so I’m not sure what I’m feeling or not,” Breed said.

Still, Breed was emphatic that San Franciscans should know she is up for the task of leading the city.

